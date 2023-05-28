While those in India prepare for the monsoon, Americans are getting their summer wardrobe to enjoy the heat. And supermodel Hailey Bieber is one of them. The 26-year-old – who is once more active on her social media space, recently revealed just how summer ready she is.

Hailey – who enjoys a 49.5 million following on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing platform a while ago and posted a slew of new pictures and a video of enjoying the sun and sea. Scroll below to check out her post and know more about how she slayed the look.

Captioned, “all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life.🥛” Hailey Bieber’s recent post consists of four images of her slaying in a bikini bottom and a wet white top. While the first two photos see her striking poses as the camera clicks her, the third has Hailey sitting atop a surfboard and smiling widely, while the next has her lying on the surfboard amid the water. The video features her taking care of her skin as she applies some sunscreen to protect herself from the harmful UV rays.

Taking about Hailey Bieber’s ensemble for the seaside getaways, the supermodel opted for a white tee with the text ‘got milk?’ printed in a lowercase black font. While the white top (from Big Dairy) is enough to help cool old during the summer, Hailey made sure she wouldn’t feel the heat while on the boat by making it wet. The damp, rolled-up material showed off her toned abs and left her maroon bikini bottoms on display for the world to see.

The pics uploaded to the ‘gram left little to the imagination as the wet top outlined her maroon bikini top. Rocking a wet hairdo, the model accessorized with gold heart-shaped earrings and opted for a no-makeup look.

Check out Hailey Bieber’s summer ready post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

