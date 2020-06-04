Want Instant Relief From Acidity? Here’s ‘Ghar Ke Nuskhe’ For The Pain

Our lifestyle is the root cause of half of our diseases in life. Acidity has become an integral part of our lives and for a very bad reason. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night because of acidity or taking medicines empty stomach in the morning to avoid the same. What if we tell you that there are ‘Ghar Ke Nuskhe’ that you can use to avoid taking medicines for acidity?

Major causes of acidity are the long gap between the meals, empty stomach for a long time, excessive intake of tea or coffee, smoking and alcohol. It also happens when it eat spicy food and or heavy meals that our body can’t take it.

Here are some ‘Ghar Ke Nuskhe’ instead of taking medicines for acidity:

Basil leaves- Basil is known for its soothing properties. Take 3-4 leaves and boil in one cup of water. Keep sipping it throughout the day to avoid acidity for instant relief.

Buttermilk– Buttermilk has its own significance in Ayurveda and is categorised under ‘Sattvic food’. It contains lactic acid which balances the spiciness of the mood and is a great acidity reliever.

Fennel– Ever wondered why do all the restaurant offer fennel after the meals? It’s because Fennel is highly beneficial for all the gastrointestinal problems. It has special oils inside them that help you digest the food better.

Jaggery– Not even a day goes by when I don’t see my grandfather having jaggery after he’s finished the meal. It’s called ‘Gur’ in Hindi and is found in almost every household. It helps in the digestion of food by making it more alkaline in nature and thus you can take a small piece after meal every day and the results are a hundred per cent satisfying.

Cloves– Cloves aren’t just great for bad breath but also acidity. It’s carminative in nature and has been used in Ayurveda for years. Even Chinese medicine involves a lot of usage of cloves. In India, it is often used in the food and you can mix it with cardamom and have it after meals.

