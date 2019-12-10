Vogue Power List 2019: From Katrina Kaif To Yami Gautam – Best & Worst Dressed Ranked!

Vogue Power List is one of the most awaited annual film awards. Every year, B-Towners meet under one roof to celebrate Hindi cinema and take away awards for their hard work. The who’s who of showbiz and entertainment were in attendance for this gala-night including Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif.

But the award show is not only about the awards, it also about the fancy outfits that these celebrities wear at the event. Each year, several Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward and today we are here to discuss whose look worked or failed on the carpet.

From Anushka Sharma’s colourful outfit to Katrina Kaif’s shimmery dress to Hrithik Roshan’s sexy tuxedo, this year we saw a lot happening on the carpet. While we talk about their looks, you can decide who looked the best amongst them.

Best Dressed:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma stole the show in a trendy looking indo-western outfit. It was all about bright colours and Anushka has perfectly balanced the look with subtle makeup and hair.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has always been very versatile when it comes to fashion. The Bharat actress knows how to rock a saree as well as a dress. She stepped in a shimmery mini dress that looked absolutely hot on her. The bold makeup just added the oomph factor to it.

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek god, Hrithik Roshan, made sure he make heads turn at the red carpet. Dressed in a sexy salmon & black tuxedo, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

We had to take the power couple together as both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were looking absolutely good together. The duo twinned in black and stole the limelight with their stylish entry.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is also very particular about what she wears and for this event, she opted for a black saree that looked really good on her. What made the saree look stand apart was the silver front. Neha added the extra glam with red lipstick and nude makeup.

Aditi Rao Hyderi

Aditi Rao Hyderi is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She stepped in a lavender gown with a heart-shaped neckline that looked really gorgeous. The gown had feathers at the bottom that made it look exceptional.

Worst Dressed:

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who has impressed us with her fashion choices earlier, made a bold choice for this event but failed to impress us. She wore a silk gown for the event which we think was way too much for a red carpet event like this.

Yami Gautam

While Yami Gautam is one of the most fashionable stars in the industry, her look didn’t quite impress us. While her dress was quite a statement, Yami’s makeup did not quite impress us.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has also stunned us with her fashion choices earlier but this time she failed to make a mark as her black & golden mini dress did not fit right for the event.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty needs to realise that balloon sleeves are not in fashion anymore. We often see her wear these kind of clothes and we think she can do better at red carpets.

Akshay Kumar

While many made it a point that their outfits were outright fancy, Akshay Kumar’s casual appearance did not impress us. He wore a white romper and we think he could have done better.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor did not make an impression as good as her previous appearance as well. Her dress was definitely missing the oomph factor.

Who do you think was the best and worst dressed at the green carpet? Let us know in the comments section below.

