Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most loved and praised celebrity superstars in the South Cinemas. The actor has made multiple super hit movies and has won over millions of fans around India. The actor was recently seen playing the role of Sandhanam, in Vikram. His role was portrayed as a Drug Lord and leader of the Vetti Vagaiyara gang, and for this, the actor has earned huge praise.

Advertisement

Apart from his acting skills, Vijay is also quite skilled in styling himself. From young to old all guys do look up to his hunk personality that he shows with his outfits. Let’s check on a few of them.

1. Vijay Sethupathi Makes Our Knee Go Weak In Checkered Shirt & Waistcoat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Advertisement

This dashing portrayal from Vijay Sethupathi gives out the definition of a macho man. Wearing a red and white checked shirt and topping it up with a blue waistcoat just brings out the classy personality of the actor. Topping it off with ochre pants and a watch the actor was all set for any party or meeting.

2. Acing The White Polos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Sethupathi‘s look shows wisdom in all senses. From the way he set his hair with his white beard matching his white shirt, everything is pitch-perfect. The actor was seen wearing this during the dubbing of his movie Laabam.

3. B&W Is Out Fashioned? Sorry, Have You Seen Vijay In It Yet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Well, this post from Vijay Sethupathi is just enough to make hundreds of female fans get into a frenzy. This profile picture that the actor has posted features him in a classic shirt. While the colour can’t be made out by the black and white effect, the image just gives out the alpha vibes from the actor. The confidence in which he is standing and looking down at his arms will surely make anyone go weak in the knees.

4. That Full Grown Beard & Man Bun In Laabam’s Poster, UFF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

If intense personality could have been a poster this one would have surely been up in the ranks. The rugged look that the actor has shown in the poster clearly portrays the dominance of his character. The grey t-shirt accompanied by a scarf really made the picture all perfect.

Now you know he is called Makkal Selvan for a reason!

What are your thoughts on Vijay Sethupathi’s rugged looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such updates on Fashion, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Prajakta Koli Is A Fashion Moodboard For Every Girl Who Struggles With ‘Aaj Kya Pehnu’ While Looking At Their Wardrobe Full Of Clothes!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram