Try Sonakshi Sinha’s Go-To Make-Up Routine For A Day Out With Your Friends

Just like her Instagram handle ‘Asli Sona’, Sonakshi Sinha looks pure gold every time she steps out. Thanks to her bold features and the glamorous makeup, Sonakshi makes sure she makes heads turn when she steps out. The Dabangg actress is a true inspiration for the fashion fanatics and we have come across her go-to makeup routine that will come handy to you as well.

Sonakshi believes in going all natural when she is not on the sets of a film or at a grand event. She uses very basic products on her face and manages to look radiant even with the minimal makeup. Starting with the skin, Sonakshi believes in the CTM routines to keep her skin healthy. CTM stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising. Sonakshi, just like any other actress, insists on having a lot of water.

Coming to her makeup, the Dabangg 3 actress believes in ‘Less is more’. She likes to keep her makeup very simple and uses limited products only, concealer is one of them. To hide her dark circles, Sonakshi just applies a little bit of concealer wherever it is required. Concealer help hide blemishes and make her skin look even.

Sonakshi is also a fan of contouring but does not use it on the entire face. She just likes to highlight her jawline and uses a little bit of bronzer to contour it. Contouring the jawline make it look sharp. Sonakshi also uses powder to set the makeup and says that it is one of the most important steps.

Lastly, Sonakshi never leaves the house without doing her eyebrows and applying a lipstick. The Dabangg 3 actress is not a fan of loud colours so she mostly applies nude colours and likes to keep her eyebrows thick and dark.

So this was Sonakshi’s makeup routine. How many of you will go and try it? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Sonakshi will return as Rajjo in Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The film will hit the theatres on December 20.

