Chris Hemsworth is currently one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. His Australian roots add more charm to his personality and he often makes everyone drool with his looks. Although he’s majorly known for his work as the God of Thunder aka Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his films such as Extraction or Rush are also popular among fans. Today, we’ll check out his classic tuxedos looks.

The actor is currently seen in the Netflix film Spiderhead, while he’s gearing up for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder which also stars, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth often makes style statements be it his gym looks, casual looks or in a three-piece suit. The actor never disappoints when it comes to dressing and without delay let’s have a look at his dashing tuxedo looks.

Most recently Chris Hemsworth was seen at the premiere of his latest Netflix film Spiderhead. The Hollywood star slayed the red carpet wearing a navy blue three-piece suit with a light blue shirt. The actor completed his look with formal shoes and a classic wristwatch.

The actor is known for promoting a number of luxury brands and among them is Hugo Boss Perfumes. In their recent ad campaign for Boss Bottled, Chris looked elegant wearing a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and white shirt. The Thor star was giving us a major James Bond vibe and was ready for action.

Apart from the Marvel films, the actor played the lead in the 2019 MIB reboot Men In Black: International. The actor with co-star Tessa Thompson toured major cities around the world to promote their film. However, Hemsworth’s look from the Russia premiere grabbed many eyeballs. The actor impressed everyone as he donned a crisp black Dolce & Gabbana suit.

We defiantly think the stylist of Chris Hemsworth for Hugo Boss ads needs a raise as every time the actor is featured in their advertisements, more than the product everyone’s eyes are on Chris. In one of the previous ads, the Thor star looked stylish wearing a blue suit with a white shirt.

Not just the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is the God of Fashion and whatever he wears, it instantly grabs our attention. Let us know in the comments which is your favourite Chris look.

