Actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest names in the television industry. She rose to fame after her appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She has been receiving immense love from the audience since then and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media.

The actress single-handedly raised two children and donned several hats in her life journey. Even at the age of 41, the actress looks completely fit and absolutely admirable. She had gained a lot of weight after the birth of her son and had an amazing weight transformation as well. She had almost 10 kgs. So how did she do that? Let’s take a look.

Shweta Tiwari’s workout regime

As per reports, Shweta never misses her workout session. She normally works out 3-4 times a week and she regularly runs and made yoga a part of her lifestyle. Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, she makes sure to exercise at the ease of her home and have healthy food. On the day when Shweta does not go to the gym, she does a treadmill at home for an hour.

Shweta Tiwari diet plan

The actress’s dietician Dr. Kinita Patel is a leading nutritionist and weight management expert. As reported by News 18, Patel said, “We worked very closely on her food and monitored everything she was eating, even on the set. Every meal was planned. She made sure that her workout was in place and her diet figured out. If she had to eat something during a particular scene, she would call me up and we would discuss her food intake. She ate everything within the umbrella of her diet plan.”

Kinita adds, “We had kept very good combinations of carbs, proteins, and fat. Hydration was key. Her skin and hair are very important so we made sure the vitamin intake was good.”

Along with her diet, Shweta Tiwari reportedly ensures the good health of her whole family. Hence she always includes ghee in her daily food. Ghee is pure, rich in Vitamin-A, completely harmful trans-fat free, and made of short-chain fatty acids which makes absorption of ghee in the body easier.

