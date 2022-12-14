Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is a popular name across the globe, and she is also one of the highest-paid actors around. Her on-screen superhero persona Black Widow is a fan favourite; not to forget her amazing sense of fashion with an hourglass figure like her, anything she wears becomes a statement, like in this throwback picture from 2019 when she went to the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event.

The Black Widow actress does not have her own social media account, but she sure has a bunch of devoted fans who created a number of fan pages dedicated to her. Just like how her raspy voice gives her an edge, Scarlet brought a different edginess with this pantsuit she wore for the red carpet.

When many would want to opt for something flowy or like a gown, Scarlett Johansson chose to wear a suit for the event. The throwback picture had been posted on Instagram by the fan page scarlettjohanssonworld, and she wore a Tom Fors spring/summer 2019 suit. The blazer was asymmetric in design, and its left sleeve was missing; she was styled by Hollywood dresser Molly Dickson. The suit, as mentioned before, had an asymmetric cutout at the front, showing off her busty cleav*ge.

For makeup, Scarlett Johansson wore wine-coloured lipstick and red blush on the cheeks keeping everything else very subtle with just a little amount of shimmer around the corner of her eyes. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun with the classic middle partition while sporting long bejewelled earrings and a chunky bracelet on her wrist. From one side, it looked like a vest and from the other like a blazer, and the tattoo on her arm just added a little extra oomph to the entire look.

For years, Scarlett has been known for her bold looks, and filmmakers are known to objectify her, but in this throwback picture of her, she is a symbol of empowerment. On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson will be seen in Asteroid City and My Mother’s Wedding.

