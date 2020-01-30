Samantha Akkineni’s Ivory Tissue Silk Saree Is A Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved south stars. Her fans are always eager to know what the actress is up to. Many consider her a fashion icon and love the fact that she rocks traditional looks like a boss. The actress, who will be next seen in Jaanu, currently began the promotional spree for her upcoming film Jaanu and her promotional wardrobe is something to have your eye on.

The actress wore an ivory coloured tissue silk saree for the first promotional event for Jaanu and looked exceptionally beautiful in it. With the perfect balance of grace and classy, Samantha managed to make heads turn at the event. Her saree is a must-have in your wardrobe for events like a dinner or a formal function.

Samantha Akkineni’s ivory saree was from Studio Bhang’s Eleven Eleven Collection. The saree was classy in all sense, it had very less work on it and the ivory colour suited the Jaanu actress really well. The ivory saree had gold work on it and the border was definitely a UPS of it. The border was defined by golden gota and was cut in a symmetrical round shape. The saree wrapped perfectly around Samantha’s body and the sleeveless blouse complemented the saree quite well.

Coming to her makeup. Samantha made sure she does no go overboard with it. Matt base, highlighter, bushy eyebrows completed the actress’ look. She opted for a nude coloured lip shade and went for kohl eyes with rose eyeshadow. She added a little bindi to complete the look and let her hair down in loose curls.

Samatha Akkineni went basic with her jewellery too. She opted for very basic ornaments to compliment her look. She wore golden coloured stud earring which had pastel patches on it. She added a thin golden chain with it and added a pretty bangle with it.

Apart from Jaanu starring Sharwanand, the Telugu star Samantha Akkineni will be making her digital debut with ”The Family Man 2”. She also confirmed signing a cameo in her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming romantic comedy “Manmadhudu 2” recently.

