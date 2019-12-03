Radhika Apte Starts Her Day With A Drink Worth Rs. 4000!

Radhika Apte is a true chameleon on the screen and her work has left everyone amazed including the critics. She has essayed different roles on the screen and has managed to wow us with each shade of hers. She has always be open about what she wants and has never mummed her opinions of things that are considered taboo in our country.

But behind this bold and beautiful lady lies a happy and charming person who happened to spill the beans about her beauty secrets. While talking at an event, Radhika revealed what her favourite go-to look is, who her favourite designer is and what’s her secret behind the flawless skin.

Radhika went on to reveal that she loves to hydrate herself. She revealed that she kickstarts her day with Berocca water and has a lot of has lots of sparkling water throughtout the day. What stuck with us was the fact that she has water that is worth around 4,000 rupees. Ask us how! Well, Berocca is a Vitamin tablet that costs around 4,000 rupees. Interesting, right?

Talking about her under-5-minute-look red carpet look, Radhika revealed, “If I have oily, greasy hair, I will tie a tight top knot. Choose for one of the most comfortable dresses. I have a collection of such dresses that are so easy to wear. Apply a bright red lipstick, wear fancy heels and head to the red carpet.”

When asked about the secret beauty routine she swears by, the AndhaDhun actress revealed, “Happiness! You may want me to talk about getting beauty sleep, or a relaxing massage, or any of that stuff but the reality is that if you aren’t happy, you won’t do these things. Even if you do follow a beauty routine, it won’t reflect on your face until you are happy. So be happy, and that’s the best beauty secret one can have.”

Last seen in AndhaDhun, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv’s upcoming project titled ‘Shantaram’. Along with this, Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

