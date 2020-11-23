Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child, has resumed work amidst the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Zero actress shared her photo of her make-up team who are seen wearing masks. “Hi,” she captioned the photo.

This comes just two days after Anushka Sharma posted her photo captured while she was relaxing.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post below:

“When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because – daughter,” she had captioned the photo where she was seen sitting and smiling.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, is expected to deliver her child in January next year.

The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

