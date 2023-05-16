It’s always wonderful for the ladies out there to stay on top of the newest fashion trends in Bollywood. Madhurima Tuli will show you the way if you are unsure of what to adorn this wedding season, as the actress is dropping back-to-back bombshell pictures. The outfits worn by the actress are exactly what you need to look your best at any wedding.

The wedding season in India lasts all year, making it difficult to keep up with the latest trends. We are all always searching for the ideal wedding outfit, from the minute you receive the invitation until the days before the celebration.

Madhurima Tuli says, “Sarees and Lehengas are definitely my go-to wedding outfits. I play around with the design and colour, wearing what seems suitable at the time. I prefer light colours like yellow, blue and pastels during daytime functions, whereas in the evenings, I go for brighter and darker shades such as reds or black.”

If there is one actress who masters the art of looking stylish as well as chic in her classy, out-of-the-box ethnic outsits, it’s Madhurima Tuli. The ‘Baby’ actress’s personal style has evolved over the years.

Elegant ensembles are her go-to, but when going down the ethnic route, her checklist includes statement jewellery pieces, eye-catching and pastel hues, and often, subtle, n*de makeup.

