Yami Gautam’s journey from television to films has been an exciting one. The actress started off as Sanaa in the daily soap titled Chand Ke Paar Chalo and from there bagged her first film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana titled Vicky Donor and there has been no stopping her since! Throughout her journey, Yami has always managed to look flawless and we think we have found out what her secret is.

Just like Hollywood stars Emma Stone, Khloe Kardashian and Miranda Kerr and our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Yami too swears on coconut products for good skin. Deepika Padukone has also made this a go-to product for hair care, thanks to her Parachute ads. And now, Yami suggests coconut water as an equally beneficial product for the skin.

Yes, you read that! Yami swears by coconut water but she doesn’t suggest you to drink it. Sharing her grand mom’s secret tip Yami has revealed that her grandmother suggested one should replace water with coconut water for facials. Why, you ask? Well, among the many benefits of coconut water, it also acts as an amazing toner as well.

Why will this work for anyone of us is because coconut is one of the easiest available products. It’s a great rejuvenation drink and while you get a facial done, you can sip on this tasty drink as well.

How many of you will try out this trick? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!