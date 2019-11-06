Kriti Sanon’s Silk Lehenga Can Be Your Next Sangeet Apparel

Diwali celebrations might be over for us but Kriti Sanon still in the festive mood. Kriti’s wardrobe is keeping the merry vibe going and her recent outing during the Panipat Trailer launch is just the proof. Her silk lehenga is just the dress we have our eyes on and we think it perfectly fits the bill for a sangeet dress.

After enjoying the success of her latest film with Akshay Kumar titled Housefull 4, Sanon moved on to reveal the trailer of her upcoming film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kriti made sure she does the promotion in style and arrived in a pink and black brocade lehenga.

Her look composed of a sleeveless, deep cut black blouse, a hot pink lehenga skirt and a black dupatta. The thick gold bolder on the dupatta and lehenga added a touch to the entire outfit. Keeping in mind that the event was a day time thing, the basic black blouse kept things appropriate. but one can surely use it during night time as well.

For the jewellery, Kriti Sanon picked a golden Polki choker to pair with the outfit.

She added a pair of statement earrings and multiple bangles to amp up her outfit. The actor completed her look with black shoes to complement the ethnic wear. Kriti left her long tresses loose and opted for minimal makeup. She went for glossy nude lips, black eyeliner, mascara and bronzed cheeks to go with the ensemble.

This brocade lehenga like Kriti Sanon’s is an ideal pick for a sangeet ceremony or even for a poolside Mehandi function. The dress is a perfect balance of class and poise and can help you make the heads turn at any wedding function.

Talking about her film, Panipat, the film is a period drama helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 6.

