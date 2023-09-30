Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses among the young generation of actors in Bollywood. And, she has proved it by winning the prestigious National Award for Best Actress award for ‘Mimi’. But not just with just acting, the actress has always impressed us with her fashion choices be it at the airports, at events or just chilling with her friends.

Kriti Sanon has an amazing sense of fashion and with that great body of hers everything just looks divine. The ‘Shehzada’ actress enjoys a massive fan base with over 55 million followers on Instagram, which serves the perfect amount of glitz, shine and glamour for her fans.

Once in an interview, Kriti Sanon had said that black dresses are her go-to option when it comes to fashion. Well, we agree. The actress has been spotted wearing black outfits a number of times and has nailed it almost every single time. But, perhaps this time is an exception. Scroll ahead to know more.

Recently, Kriti was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Ganapath‘ with Tiger Shroff. The ‘Raabta’ actress donned an all black leather dress from the shelves of luxury designer brand Alexander McQueen’s Fall ’23 collection worth Rs. 5.84 lakh. The halterneck maxi-length dress featured a large turtleneck collar with a body-con fit and an asymmetric slit with zips all over.

Kriti Sanon’s fashion stylist Sukriti Grover styled the look with a waist belt and accessorized it with black stud earrings, stacked rings on her wrist and a pair of chic black heels. Sukriti took to Instagram to share Kriti’s look for her fans.

For make-up, Kriti opted nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara laden eye-lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Kriti left her hair tied up in a neat bun with one section of the front locks left open in front.

Though many people loved this dramatic look of Kriti, this ensemble somehow fell flat in comparison to her previous black outfits.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s latest outfit? Let us know!

