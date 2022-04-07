Ayurveda and skincare work hand in hand. And it’s not something new that the brands these days have been launching but have been there since ancient times. Women back then would use herbs and honey for their skincare and trust me when I say this, it really worked for them. The radiance these ingredients would give can’t be compared to anything that the world has to offer now. Today, I’m going to talk about a brand that is new in the market but has already won my heart with its affordable product range and ayurvedic formulation mixed with a modern-day skincare routine. It’s none other than Ayuga.

Believe me when I say that I’ve used a lot of high-end Ayurvedic skincare products which have been nothing but shallow when it comes to delivering results. Ayuga, on the other hand, has left me stunned with the results because honestly, I wasn’t expecting such noticeable results. I’ve only been using this brand for three weeks and from my friends to my family members, everyone is in awe of how flawless my skin looks.

Let’s review the products below:

Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Face Wash –

The face wash is so mild and gentle on the skin that whatever the skin type may be, it wouldn’t react no matter what. It consists of herbs like saffron, kumkumadi, mulethi, lotus extracts and more. It helps you get rid of pigmentation, and dark spots and deeply cleanses the skin without making it lose moisture. The product is priced at Rs. 349 and honestly, it’s a steal deal, if you would ask me. If you’re someone who has acne or dullness issues, without a doubt, pick this face wash and thank us later.

Ayuga 5% Kumkumadi Face Mask –

So, I wouldn’t lie but I have a funny story to share. I’m someone who doesn’t get pimples very easily but instead has dry and dullness issues. So it was my birthday week and out of 365 days, a pimple decided to ruin the day for me and since I didn’t have many options to choose from, I decided to go with Ayuga’s face mask and not kidding, but this worked magically for me. Within two applications, my pimple went away without leaving a mark (yes, I’m not crying, you’re.) I was beyond happy that I can actually put on makeup on my birthday without having to conceal the marks. You just need to mix it with either rose water or lemon juice, whichever works best for you and you’re ready. The product is priced at Rs. 499.

Ayuga 10% Kumkumadi Day Cream SPF 30 –

I’m someone who can’t do without sunscreens and day creams. It doesn’t matter what time of the day I get up, you’ll always find me an SPF on. Sun is one of the harmful things that you can expose your skin to and a lot of times, we don’t realise the consequences but in the long run, it really messes with the quality of your skin. I’ve been using Ayuga’s Kumkumadi day cream for a while now and the results have been nothing short of impressive. I usually wear more SPF than 30 so what I do is I mix this day cream with my usual sunscreen and I’m ready to battle the world. Haha! The product is priced at Rs. 699.

Ayuga 10% Kumkumadi Night Gel –

It’s a lightweight night gel that I use before using Ayuga’s face serum and oil at the end of the day. The night gel helps you fight pigmentation and hydrates your skin from within also making it look radiant immediately. If you’re someone who doesn’t like using heavy creams at the night, just this one product is so promising that you wouldn’t need anything else on the face at night. It is priced at Rs. 899.

Ayuga 10% Kumkumadi Face Serum –

This is my holy grail from this entire Ayurvedic skincare range. With this, Ayuga has outdone themselves in terms of the quality and results of the product. I can’t do without my face serum and have been using it for the past three weeks. From applying it under my sunscreen to using it as a primer under make-up to using it every night in my skincare regime, I’m so impressed with the results and have been recommending this holy grail to everyone. I wanted to see if this only worked for dry skin, so I asked my brother to use it too since he has acne-prone skin and trust me, the results have been nothing but similar. Not just that, my mother who’s over 50 is also using this face serum and is in awe of how one product can make such a difference. It is priced at Rs. 749 and I insist you try it right away.

Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Face Oil –

I’m honestly surprised how Kumkumadi can make such a difference in our lifestyle. Ayuga’s face oil penetrates deep into the skin and moisturises it from within. I’m big on face oils and seasonal changes don’t really make a difference in my skincare regime. I use this face oil as the last step in my skincare and so far, I’ve been loving the results. It gives a dewy finish to my skin in the morning and rejuvenates the skin during the night. The product is priced at Rs. 999 and I would recommend it 10/10.

The best part about the Ayuga products is that they’re all cruelty-free and come with an interesting concept where you do face yoga and also enjoy the skincare at the same time.

Tell us if you like our review in the comments below.

