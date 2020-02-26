Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Red Gown With A Magical Cape On the Red Carpet, Can You Guess What It Is For?

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. While the stills from the film are going viral on the internet, fans are desperately waiting for the trailer of the film.

Katrina just shared a red carpet video on her Instagram and wrote, “Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns 🥭 😉this time with a twist ……….. Can u guess which one 🤔?”

Katrina can be seen wearing a mini red dress with a flowing cape and strappy heels. As she walks the red carpet, we can see the paparazzi taking innumerable pictures of her as she poses like a pro.

Katrina now owns a beauty line which is called Kay Beauty and she recently received an award for Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year by Femina. Well, we are guessing if this red carpet appearance has something to do with her upcoming makeup products.

