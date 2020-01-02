Kajol’s Red Saree Proves That You Can Never Go Wrong With Traditional Wear

Kajol is all decked up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Kajol has been wearing lovely traditional attires for the promotions of Tanhaji and we can’t take our eyes off her. The latest addition to it is Kajol’s red saree and we are totally gushing over it.

Kajol is seen wearing a red Anita Dongre saree with intricate heavy embroidered pearl and zari border. The saree has floral booti’s over it in the same texture with a plunging neckline blouse. Kajol accessorised the look with handcrafted aesthetic pearl choker with matching bangle.

The actress donned smokey hues with bold kohl eyes and highlighted eyebrows and beige nude lips. For the hairdo, she opted for a sleek ponytail with strands of her hair falling on the face. Check out the pictures here: