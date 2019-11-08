Here A Quick Way Of Achieving A Skin Like Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who was first seen in Kedarnath back in 2018, has already become a bankable name in the industry. She had landed herself with several projects but apart from her work, it is her glowing skin that people are always talking about.

The actress is quite a busy person but still manages to look perfect every time she steps outside. Her social media pictures are also flawless and it will be safe to say that Sara is everyone’s skin goals. But we wonder how she manages to take care of her skin even after being busy with work.

We finally have her secret and you will be glad to know that it super easy. Sara talked about the importance of hydration of the skin and said that keeping the skin moisturised is very important for it to be acne free.

“Drink enough water and moisturise your skin well. For me, putting on a sheet mask is the quickest way to hydrate my skin while I am shifting gears from hectic shoots and early morning rehearsals to late-night card parties with my friends,” she says.

The actress says that the healthfullest way to detox the skin is to sweat it out as it helps the skin to get rid of all the pore-clogging toxins. Sara adds, “No matter how caught up I am with work or family commitments, I always include at least 30 minutes of workout in my routine, my day just feels incomplete without that.

Another mantra that Sara swears by is to eat well and eat right and to always check on portions one is consuming. Sara suggests that one should also eat healthy to avoid acne and dullness.

Sara also said, “Don’t compromise on your sleep! 8 hours of sleep is ideal but try to get at least 6 hours of sleep during the festive madness. But no matter how late it is, don’t forget to take off your makeup before going to bed. Residual makeup can cause your skin to break out.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!