Did Karan Johar Just Drop A Hint About Something Cooking Between Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday?

Lately, there have been a lot of rumours doing the rounds on social media about Kartik Aaryan. He was supposedly in a relationship with the national crush, Sara Ali Khan but they broke up for unknown reasons. Now, Kartik has been hanging up with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday a lot these days. Karan Johar just posted an Instagram story hinting about what’s cooking between these two!

Karan Johar shared a story on Instagram in which he’s standing with Ananya and Kartik and wrote, “I feel like I am the woh in this picture”. Ahem, what’s cooking between these two beautiful young actors?

Since Kartik is single we can’t really comment on his relationship status but Ananya has often expressed his liking about Kartik and Varun Dhawan.

Recently, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh unveiled the trailer of the film and it has got a mixed reaction. Kartik’s marital rape dialogue instigated controversy over it and netizens were seen bashing him over it. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female lead of the film and is all set to be released on December 6, 2019.

