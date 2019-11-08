Tara Sutaria’s Royal Black Sabyasachi Sharara Is Just The Perfect Attire For A Cocktail Night

Wedding season means the requirement of gorgeous wedding outfits. After all, you want to look the best when you arrive at the venue. And today’s article is dedicated to the bridesmaids’ who have to look equally beautiful as the bride on the special occasion. Tara Sutaria has been wearing pretty semi-chic outfits lately which would be perfect for a cocktail night.

We dug deep in Student OF The Year 2 debutant Tara Sutaria’s closet to find you the best fitting bridesmaids’ dress that you can wear this wedding season. From glittery ensemble to vibrant colours, here is just the outfit to steal from the Marjaavaan actress.

Tara wore a Sabyasachi ensemble and looked nothing less than a princess when she went out to promote her film Marjaavaan. The black sharara had golden embroideries and borders which made the dress look ethereal. The ensemble is suitable for a cocktail night as there is no event where you cannot wear black.

Tara kept her accessories to least and went on with just a pair of golden earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and chose to go for a dewy base. She opted for a nude lipstick, smokey eyes and eyeliner. Tara added a bindi to her look and let her hair down in curls.

Talking about her film, besides Tara, Marjaavaan also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The film reunites Milap Zaveri, Riteish and Sidharth after four years after Ek Villain. The film is slated for a November 15 release.

