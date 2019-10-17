Heading To Your BFF’s Wedding? Steal Sara Ali Khan’s Outfit For The Occasion

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram. Apart from her acting, people love how she styles her clothes as she never fears to experiment with her outfits. One of her recent outfits were a perfect combo of chic and custom and we think it will make a very great outfit for a wedding.

Yes, if you are a person who is looking for an attire to wear to your best friend’s wedding, then you have landed at the right place. We digged into Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts and found just the dress for you. Sara opted for a saree and gave it a very bold twist that will make you look apart at a wedding.

For the cover shoot of Femina, Sara chose to wear a white saree that looked quite refreshing. The saree was a plain one with a few details on it which looked really classy. Tiny flower patterns were embroidered on the saree gave the outfit an edgy style. But it is not just the saree that need to be taken notice of.

Sara paired the saree with an oversized trench coat and we think that it looked really cool. She went for an olive coloured trench coat with check patterns on it. Sara also opted a very boho styled brow belt that had a blue gem in the centre.

Sara went for a dewy makeup base and a lot of highlighter. She chose a dark brown shade for her lipstick and applied kohl as well. Sara tied her hair in a bun and left a few strands of hair loose in curls.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun Dhawan.

