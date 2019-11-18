Good Newzz Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Yellow Dress Or Kiara Advani’s Pink Mini Dress; Who Is Your Pick?

Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has been all over the news for its hilarious trailer. The team gathered together to unveil the trailer to the fans and Kareena and Kiara made sure they made heads turn with their sexy ensembles.

Kiara went for a blush pink, mini one-shoulder dress for the event. The dress had a puffy sleeve and Kiara looked like an absolute diva in it. The upper part of the dress perfectly highlighted the curves of the actress while the bottom had overlapping details giving the dress an asymmetrical hemline. Kiara ditched wearing any jewellery with the sexy dress.

Talking about her makeup, Kiara went for a dewy base, bushy eyebrows and kohl eyes. She used a nude shade for her lips and accentuated her eyes with a pink shade of eyeshadow.





Talking about the fashion diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, she opted for a lemon-coloured dress for the Good Newzz trailer launch. Kareena flaunted her washboard abs in the dress by the Dion Lee. The dress was a drape dress with a plunging neckline, long sleeve and it had pearls on the chest and the waist to give it more detail. She paired the dress with a pair of clear heels. Kareena added a pair of silver rings and earrings to complete the look.

Talking about her makeup, Kareena opted for lenses, kohl eyes and a no-makeup makeup look. She went for a nude lipstick and smokey eye shadow to complete the look. She let her hair open in light waves and added a pair of vintage sunnies to the look.







Whose look did you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about Good Newzz, the film is a hilarious story of two couples ( Kareena-Akshay & Diljit-Kiara) who want a baby. The trailer shows how Akshay and Diljit’s sperms get exchanged and what happens next is going to be a rib-tickling experience.

Good Newzz hit the theatres on December 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!