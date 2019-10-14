Indian fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar and more have made our country proud time and again with their intricate designs and attention to detail. Be it ethnic outfits, everyday dresses, indo-western or western attires, Indian designers surely master the art of making each outfit look absolutely stunning. Their awestruck creations steal the limelight at various national and international fashion shows and events. One among them is the India Runway Week 2019. Held from October 4 to October 6, time stood still at Select CityWalk, Delhi, as models sashayed down the ramp elegantly flaunting the singular costumes designed by upcoming designers of the country. The event was sponsored by Ted Baker, a subsidiary of Timex. But the showstopper was actress Vaani Kapoor who majestically strode down the ramp wearing a beautiful dress and flaunting a sophisticated Ted Baker.

The event showcased the talent of the new breed of fashion designers. Let us take a look at some veterans who have not just made a mark on the Indian and international stage but decked up the leading men and ladies of Bollywood and Hollywood.

Manish Malhotra

From a model to a fashion designer and finally an international icon, Manish Malhotra has come a long way. Manish Malhotra made his mark in Bollywood at the young age of 25 by creating costumes for Bollywood actresses. Starting with Juhi Chawla, the leading lady in the 1990 Bollywood movie ‘Swarg’ he later on created designs for movies like Rangeela, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zara, and many others. In 1998, he started his own label ‘Reverie Manish Malhotra’. This gave him a break in mainstream designing and enabled him to expand his client base. This was followed by Manish Malhotra Brand in 2005. Over the years, a number of celebrities such as Esha Gupta, ShahidKapoor, Sophie Chaudhary, etc. have worn Manish Malhotra’s creations at both national and international events.

Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar started out by creating dresses in a small studio in Kolkata. Within a short span of time, her innovative designs became a rage among celebrities and corporate people. Today, Ritu Kumar is one of the most recognized faces in the fashion world across the globe and owns around 27 stores in India along with branches in prominent cities like New York and Paris. She has beautifully blended traditional Indian designs with a contemporary outlook. Her creations have been donned by some of the leading national and international celebrities like DraMirza, Soha Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Princess Diana, Jemima Goldsmith, and many others.

Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani has spruced up the Indian fashion scene with his astounding creations. No two creations of TarunTahiliani are alike, whether it is elegant dresses sported by Bollywood celebs like Ileana D’Cruz, MehrRampal and Shilpa Shetty or the elaborate outfit worn by Jemima Goldsmith at her wedding with Imran Khan (former cricketer and current PM of Pakistan). His dresses are a combination of contemporary designs and traditional Indian styles. TarunTahiliani is credited with establishing India’s first multi-designer boutique “Ensemble”. He co-founded the store with his wife in 1987. Today, it is amongst India’s leading fashion stores and has outlets in Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from fashion designing, TarunTahiliani is also an accomplished interior designer and has beautified the interiors of some of the leading hotels, resorts, and restaurants in the country.



