Ellen DeGeneres Follows THIS Beauty Hack For A Wrinkle-Free Skin & It's Worth Trying!

Lately, Ellen DeGeneres has been making headlines for a lot of things. But if there’s anything more popular than her charm is her wrinkle-free face at the age of 62 and her infectious smile. The Ellen Show host is full of positivity and releases only good vibes.

Today we are going to decode the secret behind Ellen’s healthy-looking and wrinkle-free skin.

According to South Beach Sun Club, Ellen keeps herself hydrated as much as possible and drinks plenty of water throughout the day. Scientifically also, hydration is proved to helps prevent wrinkles.

She applies moisturiser twice a day and uses an oil-based cleanser to avoid having dry skin. To prevent the same, Ellen doesn’t even apply powder make-up it makes her skin feel dehydrated, dry and causes wrinkles which look off on the camera.

With the skincare, Ellen also makes sure that she eats right. The host is a proclaimed vegan and her diet involves a lot of fruits and vegetables.

The Ellen Show host avoids eating sugar and instead have a natural substitute like honey.

Also, there have been numerous occasion where Ellen Degeneres has spoken about being positive and happy no matter what and that’s exactly why her face is always so radiant.

