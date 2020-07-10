When Glee Actor Cory Monteith’s Tragic Death Shocked Everyone!

Canadian actor, Cory Monteith, was a part of the popular TV show Glee. He played the character of Finn Hudson. Cory, who was also a musician, was just 31-year-old when he died. His body was found in a hotel room. He had taken a fatal combination of heroin and alcohol.

Born on 11th May 1982, Cory played small roles on television. Thanks to his audition tape, he became a part of the show Glee in 2009. He had sung Can’t Fight This Feeling on the tape.

The famous show made him famous as well. After Glee, Corey Monteith was a part of the movie Monte Carlo. He also starred in the movie Sisters & Brothers. Since the young age of 13, Cory was involved in substance abuse. He entered into drug rehabilitation at the age of 19.

In an interview with Parade Magazine, Cory had talked about his troubling teenage years and substance abuse.

Cory Monteith’s Death

On July 13th, 2013, the actor was discovered in a hotel room in Canada. Cory was staying on the 21st floor of Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. The hotel’s staff found him when he did not check out of his room. According to the cops, Cory Monteith was with friends the night before.

The reports state that cops discovered a “spoon with drug residue and a used hypodermic needle” along with two empty bottles of champagne. Then police constable, Brian Montague, said, “There was evidence in the room that was consistent of a drug overdose.”

Cory Monteith’s cause of death was recorded as “mixed drug toxicity, involving intravenous heroin use combined with the ingestion of alcohol”. All the people from the acting industry and his fans were shocked and shattered hearing the death news.

The investigation showed that Cory was involved in drugs along with irregular rehabilitation periods. He had also tried to abstain from drugs. Before his death, Cory was visiting a rehab clinic for his addiction. His substance tolerance may have been lower as he had stopped taking drugs from March to April 2013.

His girlfriend, Lea Michele’s statement said, “Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory Monteith’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them. They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

People are discussing Glee starcast now because of Naya Rivera. The actress recently went for boating at a lake in California with her 4-year-old son. But she has gone missing since then. The rescue team found her son who told them she jumped out of the boat and swam away. Cops are presuming that’s she has died as her traces are nowhere to be found.

