Rapper Doja Cat has got inked and she is showing it off. The ‘Need to Know’ rapper, 27, added a spider to her back tattoo collection and more elaborate designs to her right hand.

She shared two topless photos on her Instagram recently, which showed off the spider tattoo added to her lower back. The insect appears to be spinning a web that continues from the tail of the bat skeleton tattoo.

In the photo series, Doja Cat also included a photo of her right hand, which has a tattoo of an eyeball with a sword through it. She also has designs on her middle finger, as well as small dots near each nail.

Doja Cat tagged the tattoo artiste, Mr. K, adding a spider emoji.

“Another session w @dojacat in LA and perfectly healed,” the artiste wrote on his own Instagram page, where he shared the same photos.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Streets’ rapper‘s lower back ink is a fine-line tattoo like her bat tattoo. While Doja Cat did not provide context for her newest body art, she did explain the meaning behind the skeletal bat.

“Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” the rapper’s May 4 message read. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning,” she added

The “new beginning” Doja Cat is looking forward to might be the start of her new tour.

Last week, she announced ‘The Scarlet Tour’, her first headlining tour since 2019 and the first North American arena tour of her career.

‘The Scarlet Tour’ starts on Halloween in San Francisco. Ice Spice and Doechii are set to join the ‘Attention’ performer.

