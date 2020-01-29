Divyanka Tripathi’s Off-White Suit Outfit Could Be Your Sangeet Attire This Wedding Season!

Divyanka Tripathi has become a household name with her portrayal as ‘Ishi maa’ in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show witnessed quirky chemistry between the actress and Karan Patel and remained in viewers’ watchlist for years. But that’s not it, the diva has also made some tremendous fashion statements in her personal life and given us some quite fancy notes.

Yesterday too, the beauty donned an off-white Anarkali styled attire that was long enough to cover her from top to bottom. The outfit had detailed sequined embroidery all over it with orange and golden ‘gota patti’ at the border. The dupatta too has similar work and the entire outfit makes a perfect choice for a wedding function like a Sangeet or a Mehendi night.

Divyanka Tripathi complemented her attire with long earrings, a heavy ring and hair tied in a pony. For makeup, she opted for a blush, filled-in brows and a matching orangish-pink lipstick.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s attire below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in her web series debut Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show featured her alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. The project was a romantic comedy-drama and received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.

It is also recently being reported that Divaynka will next be seen in a web series helmed by Ekta Kapoor. While details regarding the same are still under wraps, the show might witness the diva in her usual best, seeking for help from a modern-day girl.

While people might miss Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it is getting a spin-off titled as Yeh Hai Chahtein which will witness Sargun Luthra, Abrar Qazi in lead.

