Deepika Padukone’s Sheer White Sabyasachi Saree Is The Perfect Outfit To Surprise Your Hubby This Valentine’s Day

Talk about grace and beauty, Deepika Padukone tops the game. The actress carried herself in the most gorgeous manner and never has a dull moment when it comes to fashion. Deepika is loved for her quirky collection of different outfit and is an inspiration to many when it comes to taking a traditional look off the edge.

Chhapaak promotions were no less for Deepika. The actress ranged her promotion wardrobe from casual, chic attires to trendy ethnic wears and flaunted her favourite couturier Sabyasachi’s designs everywhere. She recently wore a sheer white Sabyasachi saree that would be an absolute fit for a romantic Valentine’s Day date.

Deepika’s wore a white mesh saree that looked pretty elegant on the actress. Deepika loves to play with colours but this saree proved that sometimes the most basic colour palettes can do wonders for you. The saree comprised of detailed pearl toned floral work defined with fine cord piping. The saree was further accentuated with a simple sequin opaline border. Deepika paired the elegant saree with a shimmery silver sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.

The Sabyasachi saree was bright and shiny enough to do the talk, hence this time Deepika decided to go with minimal jewellery to compliment her look. The actress opted for shoulder-length silver stone earrings, which she complemented with a set of silver bangle studded with semi-precious stones. Deepika did not wear anything on her neck and we think that was a very wise choice.

Coming to her makeup, Deepika went for a dewy base, smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones look. She went for nude lips and tied her hair back in a large bun that looked quite well-suited with the whole look.

On the work front, after the successful release of Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Kahn’s ’83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. She also has a Shakun Batra film opposite Siddharth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Deepika Padukone will also essay the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s production Mahabharat.

