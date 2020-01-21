Opt For Deepika Padukone’s Sculpted Purple Alex Perry Dress To Impress Your Bae This Valentine’s Day

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate fashion queen. The actress has one of the most stylish closets and her promotional wardrobe during Chhapaak is proof of the fact that the actress knows how to rock any dress like a boss. Her clothes range from traditional wears to western gowns and she definitely is an inspiration to many fashion fanatics.

After the successful release of Chhapaak, the actress flew to Davos, Switzerland in a’ basic trench coat look’ to attend the 26th Annual Crystal Awards function which is a part of the World Economic Forum 2020. After that very comfortable airport look, Deepika made sure to make heads turn at the red carpet of the award function. Deepika stepped in a body-hugging purple gown from Alex Perry’s spring/summer 2020 collection and stole everybody’s heart.

Deepika’s gown was a royal pick and she looked like a goddess in it. The dress had a unique cut and the knotted waist that made it stand apart from anything that she has worn before. The full-length gown had structured shoulders and watercourse cape sleeves that added to the drama to her look. The Alex Perry dress perfectly complimented Deepika’s curvy body and the basic neckline helped highlight her collarbone perfectly.

The eye-catching hue was not the only reason why the actress looked so pretty in the gown. Deepika’s subtle yet classy accessories helped her accentuate the look. Deepika, just like any other time, ditched wearing anything on her neck. She simply added a pair of chandelier earrings by Mahesh Notandass. She added a pair of silver rings to complete the look.

Coming to her makeup, she opted for slicked down waves and went for a dewy base for her look. Nude lip color, smoky eye in shades of brown, highlighter completed the actress’ look. She went for a mascara, thick eyebrow to finish the look.

26th Annual Crystal Awards was a big moment for Deepika Padukone. She received an award for her contribution to mental health and her opening about her depression and talking about it openly.

On the work front, she was last seen in Chhapaak and now will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Kahn’s ‘83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. Apart from this film, she also has a Shakun Batra film opposite Siddharth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Deepika Padukone will also essay the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s production Mahabharat.

