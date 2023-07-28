Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. The diva is among the most well-known actresses in Bollywood and has more talents than anyone can ever imagine. Apart from her amazing craft of acting, DP is also a great dancer, badminton player, and apparently a singer, but she keeps that talent hidden. She is also among the very few Indian actresses who have worked in a Hollywood film and the first ever Indian brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. DP never needs a ramp to showcase her styling game but her brief walks between her car and the airport are enough. She recently left everyone stunned with her trendy off-beat look that costs a fortune.

DP began her career in acting as a model. In 2007, she bagged the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om and was immediately shot to fame. She is currently married to Ranveer Singh since 2018.

Deepika Padukone is a busy actress with a number of projects in her kitty. However, she never fails to put on the perfect outfit every time she steps out. As the actress was absent at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere, she recently returned to Mumbai in a stunning black look.

The Kalki 2989 AD star wore a black oversized jacket with trench coat-like detailings along with matching joggers. She added a pair of matching shoes and sunglasses to her look making it over-the-top. While the look seems casual, its whopping price will leave you all stunned. The jacket is reportedly worth approximately Rs 7 lakh.

Along with the look, Deepika Padukone chose to leave her hair open and a tote bag. Her mesmerising smile did the rest of the work as she gave away boss lady vibes.

