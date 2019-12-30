Looking For Something Comfy To Wear On New Year’s Eve? Here’s Deepika Padukone’s Extraordinary Chic Outfit To Take An Inspiration From

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and is a story of an acid-attack survivor, based on Laxmi Agarwal’s story. Deepika Padukone has been wearing one of the best outfits for the promotions and we can’t help but take a bow to her not so basic chic fashion sense!

Deepika wore a basic white shirt with a black corset and we can’t take our eyes off her. Deepika styled a white long shirt with baggy high waist jeans by Zara and a black Dolce & Gabbana corset. She left the shirt trail loose at the ends and it just added the right amount of coolness to her entire look.

She paired with black Jimmy Choo heels with a big net fabric bow on it. She accessorised the look with bold and statement-making gold jewellery. Deepika kept her hair open and also her makeup very subtle. She opted for copper and pink hues on eyes with smooth black eyeliner on the lids and nude lips.