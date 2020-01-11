Deepika Padukone has been promoting Chhapaak very rigorously. From her on-point outfits to fashion trends, she has been nailing every look like a boss! Chhapaak released yesterday and is getting a positive response from all around the country and people have been hailing Deepika for her incredible performance in the film.

Deepika Padukone wore an all-white outfit for the multiplex promotions of Chhapaak and we are totally gushing over it. The diva wore a layered outfit with a flared skirt and oversized shirt by Fyodor Golan. The white shirt featured multiple silver buttons in the middle and was cinched at her waist, giving it a perfect corset fitted look. She accessorized the look with statement coin hoop earrings and her signature messy ponytail.

The Padmaavat actress kept her makeup minimalistic with soft brown and copper tones at the crease with bold signature brows and heavy mascara eyes. Deepika Padukone wore a nude peachy lipstick with the perfect amount of highlighter on her cheeks, nose, and forehead.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s white outfit here:

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone wore a tan shirt pant by Zara and looked every bit of gorgeous in it. On a scale of 1 to 10, how much would you rate this look of hers? Tell us in the comments section below.

