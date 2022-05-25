The 75th Festival de Cannes kicked started on 17th May with its full Glory and Glamour with World Famous Actors and Actresses walking the famous Red Carpet and Announcing and promoting their films, and with Hollywood and Bollywood fraternity in attendance. This year India is “Country of Honour” at Marche du Cinema. An impressive Indian Contingent led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, joined the Festival and India also celebrates 75 years of Independence this year. Manya Pathak looks absolutely breathtaking in Royal Blue Gown by luxury brand Designer Dream Collection by Anjali Phougat. Dressed in a royal blue Sequinned Ballgown the actress walked the Red Carpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manya Pathak is in Cannes to promote her film Pratyantar, produced by designer Anjali Phougat, Co Produced by Eon Films and Outworking Troop. Pratyantar is directed by Akansha Sinha. This is a Special film for Manya as it majority of the team members are Female.

Manya Pathak says “This is such a big moment for me to represent my country and my cinema at one of the biggest world stages. I am so happy to see our representation here at Cannes and I cannot be more proud than this. I’m living my dream. This is a Cinderella moment for me.”

Manya Pathak is a TV Actress who was seen in Zee TV Show Dilli Darlings. She was last seen in movie Dvand on MX Player. Pathak launched the poster of her upcoming movie Pratyantar at the Cannes Global Short Film Awards Gala and Luxury Fashion Show at JW Marriott Cannes in front of International Media and many Hollywood Celebrities. The film revolves around the concept of “is your Soul really free?” It depicts the challenges of life after death and the agony and pain the soul faces after death.

Pratyantar has already won 2 international Official selections in Global film festivals and is expected to release soon in India.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Responds Warmly To A Surprise Hug By A Fan At Cannes & We’re So Jealous & Watch The Viral Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram