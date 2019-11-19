Behind Sushmita Sen’s Glowing Skin, These Fruits Are Secret Addition

The first Indian woman to be crowned as Miss Universe in 1994, Sushmita Sen is an abstract of beauty. The actress manages to glow at all times and even at 44, the actress manages to give tough competition to the Gen new actresses. We all are aware of Sushmita’s love for fitness but let us tell you that she is also very serious when it comes to her skin.

Today as the Main Hoon Na actress rings her 44th birthday, we decided to take a look at her beauty regime and figure out how she manages to look this beautiful all the time. Just like any other women in her 40’s, Sushmita follows a very simple and easy routine to keep her skin healthy. Sushmita insists on using organic products that any counter one on the skin.

Sushmita revealed that she applies papaya and orange juice regularly on her face to achieve flawless skin. She also applies a face pack made of gram flour and milk cream. Sushmita advised to scrubs her face with this mask as it helps soften and cleanse the skin. She also drinks a brew of neem and honey which purifies the blood and gives her a healthy and glowing skin.

Sushmita also credited inner peace and happiness as a secret of a healthy skin. She said, “Happiness! Beauty for me is God’s signature and it should come from within. If your mind is under control and is turned to positive thoughts, you are a winner in the beauty field.”

Talking about her makeup essentials, Sushmita is all about a Dior Bronze Blush, Chanel’s Automatic Liquid Liner, Lancôme’s Juicy tubes in Copacabana Coffee and YSL Ever-Long Mascara. She also carries a rosewater mini bottle, lip balm and Olay Moisturizer in her handbag every time she steps out.

Well, all the women who want a flawless skin like Sushmita take note! We hope you follows these tips and achieve your skin goals.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!