Beauty Tip: Nayanthara Doesn’t Leave Her House Without Applying THIS Product

South star, Nayanthara has a massive fan following and people are not only fond of her acting but also love her for her flawless beauty. The actress has had a busy year and is still quite busy with her future projects like Darbar. As the south actress turns 34 today, we decided to dig up her beauty secrets and help you achieve a glowing skin like hers.

Nayanthara is very careful about what goes on her face. Nayanthara revealed that she is more dependable on ayurvedic products than any counter ones. She insists on keeping the skin hydrated and revealed that she intakes a lot of water and fruit juices throughout the day. Nayanthara follows the CTM routine – cleansing, toning and moisturising without a miss.

Talking about one product she never leaves home without, the Darbar actress revealed that for her sunscreen is the most important part of her beauty routine. Nayanthara also revealed that her favourite brands to use on her face are Neutrogena and Clinique. She oils her hair regularly for the lustre and shine.

Talking about her makeup, she prefers a beautiful base before applying any makeup. She loves intense eyebrows and prefers using an eyelash curler before applying mascara. She loves glossy brown lipstick with a hint of coral hue to match her skin tone. However, Nayanthara has mastered the art of nude lips. It’s her signature look.

Nayanthara gained her fame through some critically lauded and commercially triumphant films. She created a separate fan base for herself with some of her biggest hits including Aramm, Billa, Raja Rani and Puthiya Niyamam.

The versatile actress who was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster hit Bigil opposite Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in A R Murugadoss’s directorial Darbar opposite megastar Rajinikanth. The action thriller will hit big screens on 15th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

