Beat The Heat For Less: Top Air Coolers Under ₹14,999.

The scorching Indian summer can be brutal, making it hard to function throughout the day. While air conditioners offer a powerful cooling solution, their high cost and energy consumption can deter them.

Enter air coolers, budget-friendly and energy-efficient alternatives that provide cool, refreshing air without breaking the bank. This guide explores some of the best air coolers under ₹14,999 to help you find the perfect fit for your needs and budget:

Which cooler is best for a small bedroom?

When living in a compact apartment or dealing with the summer heat in your personal space, a budget-friendly air cooler is the perfect solution. Here’s what to look for:

Compact size and portability : Easy to move around for targeted cooling.

: Easy to move around for targeted cooling. Water tank capacity : Around 10–15 liters for a decent cooling duration.

: Around 10–15 liters for a decent cooling duration. Adjustable settings: Control cooling intensity and fan speeds for personalized comfort.

How to choose the right Air Cooler?

Before purchasing an air cooler, consider these factors:

Room size : Match the cooler’s capacity to the room size for optimal cooling.

: Match the cooler’s capacity to the room size for optimal cooling. Features : Decide on functionalities like a remote control or an ice chamber based on your needs.

: Decide on functionalities like a remote control or an ice chamber based on your needs. Noise level: Look for coolers with decibel ratings that suit your noise sensitivity.

Here’s a list of Top-rated, best-selling air coolers to buy on Amazon India under ₹14,999:

Features:

Space-saving design : Fits anywhere but delivers powerful cooling.

: Fits anywhere but delivers powerful cooling. Enhanced Cooling : DenseNest Honeycomb pad retains 45% more water for 25% extra cooling.

: DenseNest Honeycomb pad retains 45% more water for 25% extra cooling. Long Air Throw : Cools rooms up to 25 feet away.

: Cools rooms up to 25 feet away. Customizable Comfort : Three-speed settings (Low, Medium, High) for personalized cooling.

: Three-speed settings (Low, Medium, High) for personalized cooling. Uninterrupted Cooling : Inverter compatible for operation during power cuts.

: Inverter compatible for operation during power cuts. Easy Mobility : 360-degree swivel casters for effortless movement between rooms.

: 360-degree swivel casters for effortless movement between rooms. Low Power Consumption: Powerful cooling at just 140W to keep energy bills low.

Original Price: ₹11,990

Discounted Price: ₹7,890

Features:

Powerful Cooling : 36L tank, 30ft airflow

: 36L tank, 30ft airflow Healthy Air : Anti-Bacterial Pads, Hexacool Technology

: Anti-Bacterial Pads, Hexacool Technology Durable Design : DuraMarine Pump, 1+2 Yr Warranty (limited time)

: DuraMarine Pump, 1+2 Yr Warranty (limited time) Customizable Comfort : 3 Speeds, Turbo Fan

: 3 Speeds, Turbo Fan Easy Movement & Coverage: Castor Wheels, Auto-Swing & 4-Way Deflection

Original Price: ₹9,050

Discounted Price: ₹6,029

Features:

Turbocharged Airflow : 3600m3/hr for rapid cooling.

: 3600m3/hr for rapid cooling. Enhanced Delivery : 5-blade fan ensures dynamic air circulation.

: 5-blade fan ensures dynamic air circulation. Energy-Saving : Low power consumption at 190W keeps electricity bills low.

: Low power consumption at 190W keeps electricity bills low. Triple Cooling Power : 3-side honeycomb medium maximizes cooling potential.

: 3-side honeycomb medium maximizes cooling potential. Uninterrupted Operation : Works on inverter for continuous cooling even during power cuts.

: Works on inverter for continuous cooling even during power cuts. Effortless Refilling : Auto tank fill eliminates manual refills.

: Auto tank fill eliminates manual refills. Adjustable Cooling: Motorized vertical louvres allow you to direct cool air precisely.

Original Price: ₹17,000

Discounted Price: ₹13,550

Features:

Enhanced Cooling and Durability:

DuraMarine Pump : Extends pump life with superior moisture protection.

: Extends pump life with superior moisture protection. Ice Chamber & Cooler Master : Boosts cooling with ice and 3-sided honeycomb pads.

: Boosts cooling with ice and 3-sided honeycomb pads. Anti-bacterial Hexacool Pads : Keeps air clean and fresh with odor resistance.

: Keeps air clean and fresh with odor resistance. Turbo Fan Technology : Improves air circulation for a more refreshing experience.

: Improves air circulation for a more refreshing experience. 3-Speed Control: Customize cooling intensity to your needs.

Original Price: 11,399

Discounted Price: ₹16,990

Features:

Suitable for : Up to 12 square meters (ideal conditions)

: Up to 12 square meters (ideal conditions) Clean Air Technology : i-Pure Technology with multistage filter for fresh air (doors & windows open for best results)

: i-Pure Technology with multistage filter for fresh air (doors & windows open for best results) High-Efficiency Cooling : Dura pump, honeycomb pads, and cool flow dispenser for long-lasting cooling

: Dura pump, honeycomb pads, and cool flow dispenser for long-lasting cooling Water Tank: 12 litres with water level indicator

12 litres with water level indicator Powerful Cooling: High-speed blower provides instant cool air

Original Price: ₹7,299

Discounted Price: ₹5,791

Features:

Cool Big Rooms Easily : This air cooler tackles large spaces (up to 550 sq. ft.) with its impressive 75L water tank and powerful airflow.

: This air cooler tackles large spaces (up to 550 sq. ft.) with its impressive 75L water tank and powerful airflow. Save Money & Stay Cool : Low power consumption (190W) keeps electricity bills low, and inverter compatibility allows use during power cuts.

: Low power consumption (190W) keeps electricity bills low, and inverter compatibility allows use during power cuts. Effortless Operation : Motorized louvres automatically swing for wider air circulation, and a water level indicator lets you know when it’s time to refill.

: Motorized louvres automatically swing for wider air circulation, and a water level indicator lets you know when it’s time to refill. Durable & Easy to Clean: The rust-proof body ensures long life and the smooth exterior makes cleaning a breeze.

Original Price: ₹15,900

Discounted Price: ₹10,390

Features:

Powerful Airflow : 5-leaf fan delivers a strong breeze.

: 5-leaf fan delivers a strong breeze. Enhanced Cooling : 3-side high-density honeycomb pads maximize cooling efficiency.

: 3-side high-density honeycomb pads maximize cooling efficiency. Durable Performance : Everlast pump ensures long-lasting operation.

: Everlast pump ensures long-lasting operation. Extra Chill : Ice chamber allows for even cooler air.

: Ice chamber allows for even cooler air. Built to Last: Heavy-duty construction ensures a long lifespan.

Original Price: ₹10,290

Discounted Price: ₹15,900

Features:

Large Capacity : 75L water tank keeps you cool for longer.

: 75L water tank keeps you cool for longer. Healthy Air: Anti-bacterial honeycomb pads fight bacteria for clean air.

Anti-bacterial honeycomb pads fight bacteria for clean air. Effortless Refills : Auto-refill function keeps the cooler topped up.

: Auto-refill function keeps the cooler topped up. Powerful & Adjustable : Strong motor provides cool air with 3 speed settings.

: Strong motor provides cool air with 3 speed settings. Energy-Saving : Low power consumption keeps electricity bills low.

: Low power consumption keeps electricity bills low. Easy Movement: Castor wheels allow for effortless movement between rooms.

Original Price: ₹13,990

Discounted Price: ₹7,490

Features:

Massive Capacity : 90L water tank delivers extended cooling.

: 90L water tank delivers extended cooling. Long-Range Cooling : Throws cool air up to 90 feet.

: Throws cool air up to 90 feet. Powerful Airflow : 5600 CMH (peak) air circulation keeps rooms fresh.

: 5600 CMH (peak) air circulation keeps rooms fresh. Durable Design: DuraMarine Pump protects against moisture for a longer lifespan.

Enhanced Cooling:

Ice Chamber boosts cooling with ice cubes.

Cooler Master with 3-sided honeycomb pads maximizes efficiency.

Healthy Air: Anti-bacterial Hexacool pads provide clean, fresh air.

Customizable Comfort:

Turbo Fan Technology for improved air circulation.

3-Speed Control allows you to adjust cooling intensity.

Original Price: ₹16,990

Discounted Price: ₹11,399

Features:

Aerofan Technology : Delivers powerful airflow (3650 m3/hour) for large rooms.

: Delivers powerful airflow (3650 m3/hour) for large rooms. Long Air Throw : Cools rooms up to 60 feet away.

: Cools rooms up to 60 feet away. Extra Cool Performance:

3-Side Densenest Honeycomb Pads retain more water for 25% extra cooling.

Multi-directional Louvers ensure cool air reaches every corner.

3 Speed Settings for adjustable comfort.

Dual-side Water Inlets for easy filling.

Water Level Indicator for effortless monitoring.

360° Swivel Wheels for easy movement.

Inverter Compatible for uninterrupted cooling.

Original Price: ₹16,490

Discounted Price: ₹11,999

With summer heating up, staying cool becomes a priority. This list explored some of the best-selling air coolers on Amazon India under ₹14,999 to help you find the perfect fit for your needs and budget. Whether you prioritize compact size for personal cooling, powerful airflow for large rooms, or features like ice chambers and anti-bacterial pads, there’s an air cooler waiting to keep you comfortable all summer long. Remember to consider factors like room size, noise level, and desired features before making your final decision. Don’t wait for the hottest days to arrive – beat the heat and enjoy a cool summer with the perfect air cooler!

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. By clicking on these links and making a purchase, you may support us at no additional cost to you.

