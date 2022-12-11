Indian television actress Avneet Kaur is a very well-known face among the audience, and not only that, she is a raging influencer on social media. She never fails to take the internet by storm with her posts like these throwback pictures of her where she is serving some major beach look goals.

Avneet started her career at the very young age of 8 years as a participant on Zee Tv’s dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. After that, she chose to be an actor, and her acting debut was in the 2012 TV serial Meri Maa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a short span of time, Avneet Kaur achieved a lot, and at the age of mere 20 years, she bought herself a fancy car, a Range Rover! She is winning hearts with her hard work, and her fashion sense is also developing quite well with time, but there is always a hit-and-miss. This time it is surely a hit in this pristine white attire; she looked stunning. The white-turquoise combination is a classic one, and it never goes out of style. Avneet shared his pictures a few months back where she was sporting a white bikini paired with a white side slit skirt, and she captioned it, “Beach bum 🌴🥥🤍🐠✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

She kept her hair braided and used a turquoise ribbon to style it with some locks around the face. She wore a dainty white beaded necklace with a turquoise touch again. She wore a few bands on her wrists, giving an entire look a bohemian vibe. Posing sensuously soaking in the sun with glossy lips reflecting off the sun will make you want to hit the beach now! For makeup, she had blushed cheeks with nude gloss on her lips. Avneet even put on a small bindi on her forehead that gave it an Indian touch, and her blood-red nails with the white outfit added a bold touch to the entire thing.

On the professional front, Avneet Kaur was last seen as Princess Yasmine on the show Aladdin Naam To Suna Hi Hoga! Tell us what you think of this throwback look in the comment section!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Serves It Hot & Blingy In A Black Body-Hugging Dress With A S*xy Princess-Cut Neckline, Making Our Christmas Holly Jolly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News