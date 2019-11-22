Attending A Wedding Reception? Aishwarya Rai’s Red Anarkali Suit Is Just The Outfit For You

Be it her bold Cannes look or her striking red carpet appearances, Aishwarya Rai is one of the biggest inspiration when it comes to fashion. But it is not just the western outfit that suits well on Aishwarya. She is a source of sartorial inspiration for many when it comes to Indian ethnic wear as well. Recently, the actress headed out for a function in a red Anarkali suit and we think it is a perfect choice for a wedding reception.

Aishwarya knows how to strike a balance between classy and modish and her red Anarkali suit is just the right example of it. Her love for the fiery colour is known to one and all and once again Aushwrya in a very chic fashion carried this classy Anarkali suit. She picked a heavily embroidered Anarkali with gold and silver thread work that made the outfit stand apart. The dupatta was also complimenting the foot length suit and added elegance to the outfit.

Talking about her jewellery, Aishwarya went for a gold necklace featuring a statement emerald pendant. She added a pair of rings with the necklace and ditched wearing earrings with the outfit. Aishwarya added a pair of jutis with the red Anarkali suit.

Talking about her makeup, Aishwarya rocked a red hot lip on the suit. She opted for a bright red lip that perfectly matched the colour of her traditional ensemble. She completed the look a classic cat-eye and straight hair. She went for a dewy base, sharp eyebrows for the beauty look. Aishwarya kept away from excess highlighter or blush. 4

Digging the look? Let us know if you liked it or not in the comments section below.

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Tamil project Ponniyin Selvan. There were reports that she was going to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on the life of poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi but it was later cleared that she later picked Mani Ratnam’s project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!