Zareen Khan: I Am Ok Kissing A Girl If The Role Demands It

Zareen Khan made her big-screen debut with Salman Khan’s Veer, but ever since the actress has appeared in films that portray her in an extremely glamorous way! But now, the actress says that she does not want to be a mere eye candy in a film and wants to prove to people that she can be a lot more than that. Zareen revealed that her next project, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele gave her just the right opportunity.

The film, which revolves around the marriage of a gay man and a lesbian woman also touches upon the various problems faced by the LGBTQ community. Speaking about her experience of shooting for an Indie film, Zareen has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “There is a perception regarding me and that’s why I have only been getting certain kind of roles. I did them for a while expecting better roles to come along, but that didn’t happen. I wasn’t feeling too satisfied. I just needed the opportunity to show people that I can act. This film was one of them. Shooting for an Indie film was fun and challenging. The budget was limited so the shooting experiences were different from the commercial setup I have been part of before.”

Speaking about playing a lesbian in the film, Zareen said, “It is a story about the friendship between a gay boy and a lesbian girl. It also focuses on the emotions and turmoil that the LGBTQ community goes through, even today in society, among their peers and their family. They don’t have the freedom that heterosexuals do. This is a story that needs to be told. As for intimate scenes, had there been scenes with another girl, I will kiss a girl if the role demands. But there is nothing of that sort in this film.”

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele also features actor Anshuman Jha as the male lead apart from Gurfateh Parizada in a pivotal role. Anshuman is also the producer to film, which releases on the 1st of January 2020.

