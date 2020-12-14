Celebrities are often considered to be our role models for various reasons. From having perfect bodies to diet plans to success stories, we often take inspiration from them for a lot of things in life. Today we are going to talk about five famous Hollywood celebrities that became skinny tackling their body disorders including Angelina Jolie and Ariana Grande.

Everyone at some point of time in their lives has battled with their eating disorders or drug abuse which has led to serious health issues.

Today we talk about 5 Hollywood names including Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande and Hilary Duff who battled these body disorders and inspired millions of their fans by adopting a healthy lifestyle over everything.

Angelina Jolie:

Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful women in the world. But even the richest and most successful people have their own body disorders. In 2012, the Maleficent actress became way too skinny, admitted her weight disorder and said, “I am too thin. I don’t like that I’m that thin, if I could snap my fingers tomorrow and put on 15 pounds, I’d be so happy. If it went in the right places.”

Later in 2017, when Angelina appeared on a red carpet with ex-husband Brad Pitt, she looked skinnier than ever and her fans became worried about her health. Although, Angelina Jolie is in a much better place right now and focusing on her kids, family and health for now.

Ariana Grande:

The pop singer has been an inspiration to millions of her teen fans. The Positions singer back in 2013 looked way too skinny and unrecognizable. Her fans across the world became worried and that’s when she explained that she had cut down on junk food and hence this weight loss.

Ariana Grande explained that she’s trying to maintain a healthy weight and said, “Yes, I lost a bit of weight last year. It’s because I stopped eating junk food and started making healthy choices. I was happy with the way I was before and I’m still happy now! Just healthier!”

Hilary Duff:

Now, this one might come as a surprise to everyone but believe us, there was a time when Hilary became too skinny and her fans couldn’t recognize her. The Disney actress was 18 and became ‘obsessed’ with weight loss and wanted to become thin.

In an interview with People, Duff said, “I was too thin…That was not a healthy place for me. I was so unhappy. I remember my hands cramping because I wasn’t getting enough nutrients.” Although she was surrounded by happy people who motivated her to let this obsession go and focus on becoming healthy.

Kendall Jenner:

Coming from a family where everyone is in perfect shape gives you a different kind of complex. We have often seen Kendall Jenner talking about her acne issues but Victoria’s Secret model is often trolled for being too skinny.

Lindsay Lohan:

Lindsay’s life has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. From becoming a teen sensation to taking drugs to address weight issues, the Mean Girls actress has been through it all.

Back in 2006, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Lindsay Lohan admitted struggling with bulimia and had experimented taking drugs in the past and said, “Everyone was scared.. and I was scared too. I had people sit me down and say, ‘You’re going to die if you don’t take care of yourself.'”

If you’re struggling with weight issues too, don’t worry. It’s never too late to start a change in your life and take inspiration from your favourite celebrity – Angelina Jolie or Ariana Grande. So, why wait?

