Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie needs no introduction. The actress is known for her ace acting skills, philanthropy and social work. Apart from these, Angelina has also left all of us drooling over her s*xy outfits on the red carpet. One such outfit of the actress at the Golden Globe Awards in 1999 was surely one of the biggest hits of that year.

Angelina is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and she never fails to make headlines with her both professional and personal lives. She made her acting debut as a child with the 1982 film Lookin’ to Get Out. She further appeared in the low-budget film Cyborg 2 in 1993 and bagged the leading role in the 1995 film Hackers.

Angelina Jolie has been leaving fans spellbound with her stunning red carpet looks ever since the late 90s. However, one of her best looks was the sparkling gown that she wore at the Golden Globe Awards in 1999.

Angelina Jolie at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards (1999) #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/z35cqUMuZ4 — angie j (@joliex_j) November 24, 2014

Angelina Jolie arrived in a shimmery Randolph Duke sleeveless gown that hugged her s*xy body and complimented it effortlessly. The Eternals star gave a peek into her busty cl*avage with the plunging neckline, while the deep back showed off her curves. As the shimmer on the sparkling gown was seemingly enough, she accessorised her look with a simple pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet.

Angelina Jolie accepting her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV – January 24, 1999. pic.twitter.com/aqwCgt3x3Y — ✨RAQ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) December 9, 2022

Coming to her makeup, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress kept it glamorous with nude blush and lipstick. The thin eyeliner made her eyes pop as she tied her hair in a neat bun. The actress won the Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film award for her role in ‘Gia.’

What do you think about Jolie’s look? Let us know in the comments.

