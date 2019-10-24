Alia Bhatt Gets Her Glowing Skin By Applying This Natural Product On Her Face

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in B-Town right now. She has been working back to back on films posts the release of Gully Boy and Kalank and will now be seen in films like Sadak 2, RRR, Brahmastra, Takht to name a few. Alia is always on the roads or at hotels but still manages to glow every time the paps spot her.

You must be wondering how the actress manages to look so spot on despite the fact that she has a busy schedule. Well, we know the answer. Alia is very careful of what she applies on her face and uses this one natural product to get the glow.

he 26-year-old actress has a unique trick to make all the tiredness, pollution fo. She uses a very common but useful product called Multani mitti.

Spilling the beans about her secret ingredient, Bhatt had previously said that she applies a Multani mitti face pack whenever she gets time. Apart from this, she also uses herbal wipes to remove her makeup. She says that this trick allows her skin to breathe, giving it a healthy and bright glow. She stressed on the fact that a person should choose the right kind of face wash for their skin as well. Alia also added that she likes to step out without makeup whenever she can. Check out her picture right here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>





Why does this trick work for Alia? It is because applying Multani mitti on your face once a week helps to keep it away from the dirt. It helps eliminate excessive toxin accumulation and keep the skin hydrated at the same time. To make it the paste even more effective, add a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of rose water into the face pack.

Liked Alia’s tip? How many of you will try it now? Let us know in the comments section below.

Alia Bhatt is headlining the news for the wedding rumours. It is being said that the actress will get hitched to her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Frace next month in November. A wedding invitation card also surfaced online, however, Alia claimed that it was fake.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!