Sayani Gupta Receives The Power Performer Of The Year Award At The Asia Spa Awards India 2019

Sayani Gupta is one of the most versatile actresses in B-Town. She has worked on various different film and has outshined every time we see her on the big screen. Her acting in films like Article 15 have been quite commendable and her performance was appreciated alot by the audience as well. Her show Four More Shots Please and Posham Pa were also a great hit.

Well to credit this hard work, Sayani Gupta was recently felicitated with the award of Power Performer of the Year at the Asia Spa Awards India 2019. The actor who has wowed the audience and the industry alike with her strong performances in Article 15, Four More Shots Please! and Posham Pa, was also a presenter at the award show.

Sayani decided to opt for a black dress for the event and looked quite elegant in it. She chose to tie her hair in a bun and kept her makeup to bare minimum. Apart from the web show Four More Shots Please and Article 15, the actress has been applauded for her performance of a young, Nepali girl in the film Axone as well. The film has been shown at the MAMI film festival. For her acting intrepidity and the smooth way she apprehended the Nepali language as well as the dialect, Sayani got a great response from audiences and critics.

That is not it, as the prestigious MAMI Film Festival ends tomorrow, Sayani will be the one to host the closing ceremony for the second time as well. Sayani had hosted the Closing Ceremony of MAMI with her friend Radhika Apte in 2017 as well.

Sayani will next be seen in the second seasons of web series ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Four More Shots Please!’.

