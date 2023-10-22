Kriti Sanon is currently been making waves for different reasons. After collecting her National Award in Delhi, the actress is at present enjoying the release of her latest film, Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff, in the theatres. The diva has been sending fans into a tizzy with the fashion choices she’s making for her recent spotting. After dazzling in a white saree for receiving the prestigious Award, she was seen sporting a black striped off-shoulder top with a pencil skirt to the Bigg Boss 17 house. And now Kriti’s latest look is sure to die for.

A while back, the Heropanti actress took to her social media account to share some enticing photos of her stunning self looking no less a ‘Param Sundari’ in real life too. FYI, the actress received a National Award for her performance in Mimi, and she shared the same with Alia Bhatt, who won it for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Coming back, a while ago, Kriti Sanon shared photos of her dazzling look in a pink saree as she turned muse for renowned designer Masaba Gupta. The actress set social media on fire as she sported a baby pink georgette saree that had small golden prints on the plateaus and huge golden lotus prints on the border of the pallu. What makes it our favorite is its minimal lacy golden borders. The saree comes with a floral silk blouse.

Sending major festive goals, Kriti Sanon paired her look with statement jewelry like a gold necklace and kadhas and statement rings on her fingers sans earrings. For make-up, the actress sported no make-up look with light-pink tinted lips and well-defined eyebrows. She tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle partition while rounding off her look with mojiris. Check out her photos below:

To check the price of this festive look, we scrolled through Masaba Gupta’s website, House Of Masaba, and found it quite affordable. You can own this ‘Blush Springbud saree’ for Rs 18,000 only.

Sometime back, Kriti Sanon shared another look where she looked stunning in a solid pink bandhgala Anarkali. Letting her hair down, she rounded off her look with statement earrings.

So, what do you think about this festive look? Well, if you are looking for a minimal yet elegant yet classy look, this could be your best buy this festive season. Don’t you agree?

