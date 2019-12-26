1 Saree 3 Styles: Take Inspiration From Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha To Style A Sequence Saree In Different Ways

Bollywood stars have always been on the top of their fashion games. Actresses like Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Janhvi Kapoor can be credited as one of these stars who love to play with fashion. The actresses were recently spotted wearing a similar kind of a saree and we loved how the three actress – Bhumi, Janhvi and Nushrat rocked it in different ways.

Talking about Janhvi first, she wore the lavender sequence saree by Manish Malhotra for an event. She paired the saree with a strappy blouse that was cut out of the same cloth. The blouse was a deep necked one that allowed Janhvi to flaunt her collar bone.

Coming to her makeup, the actress kept it very minimal. She opted for pink eyeshadow and lips. Janhvi applied a little blush and highlighter to compliment the look. She added a pair of silver earring and a ring to complete the look. Janhvi left her hair open in waves.

Coming to Bhumi’s saree, she wore a similar shimmer saree for the Variety Asian Stars Dinner. Bhumi’s Manish Malhotra saree was in a dark cola colour and she paired it with a simple plunging-neck, black blouse. Bhumi paired the look with a pair of black heels.

Coming to Bhumi’s makeup, the actress opted for a matching colour of lipstick that complemented her saree. kohl eyes, dewy base and thick eyebrows completed her look. Bhumi tied her hair in a loose bun which totally uplifted her look.

Last but not least, we bring you Nushrat’s sequence dress. The Dream Girl actress wore the Manish Malhotra saree to the Lokmat Most Stylish. Just like Janhvi, Nushrat’s saree too was lavender in colour. Nushrat paired her saree with a velvet blouse and kept the pallu open to fall over her arm.

For her makeup, Nushrat went for a nude look. She applied nude lipstick, a mix nude and smokey eyeshadow and a touch of highlighter. She wore a pair of statement earring with the look. Nushrat left her tassels loose

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!