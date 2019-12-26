Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij REVEAL Their Daughter’s Name, First Pictures & She’s The Epitome Of Cuteness!

Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their first biological child and daughter this year in August. They have been married for eight years and have adopted two kids earlier named Rajveer and Khushi. The couple just unveiled the first picture of their new born and it’s just too cute to handle!

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jay Bhanushali wrote, “As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it..” Let’s not make you wait anymore, take a look at their daughter, TARA here:

Isn’t she so cute!

She is dressed in a pretty frock, sleeping on a comfortable cotton cloud in a cute basket. She is surrounded by apples and flowers, she will definitely give you the vibes of Disney’s Snow White. She is such a sight to behold.

As soon as he shared the picture on Instagram, his fans and friends from the industry starting pouring love for this little angel. Jay keeps sharing his family pictures time and again.





Isn’t this a beautiful little family.

