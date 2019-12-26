Gen-Y star Varun Dhawan is jam-packed with some interesting movies including Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1. Also, it was recently learnt that the actor is all set to reunite with director Shashank Khaitan for a new project apart from Rannbhoomi, which was announced a long ago. Actress Kiara Advani was too said to be part of it.

Now, according to the report in Filmfare, Kiara Advani has stepped out of the movie which is tentatively titled as Mr. Lele. The reason behind it is given that the actress is busy with some exciting projects and is juggling with the date issues.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has two films in the horror-comedy genre coming up over the next months. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in “Laxmmi Bomb” and also in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“, which co-stars Kartik Aaryan.

“I never thought I would work in this (horror-comedy) genre but after ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ now there is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘. These are both very different films, so I am really excited,” said Kiara, interacting with the media.

On “Laxmmi Bomb”, her horror comedy with Akshay Kumar, she said: “We are putting our best foot forward and we hope to make it a crackling entertainer because I am sure the expectations will be high. I am a huge fan of Akshay (Kumar) sir’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. That was the first horror-comedy film that I ever watched.”

