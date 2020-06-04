Paatal Lok’s Imran Ansari i.e Ishwak Singh is the latest heartthrob in the OTT industry. Even though he has worked in several major Bollywood films like Raanjhana, Tamasha, Veere Di Wedding, Aligarh and others, he touched so many hearts with his performance and character in Amazon Prime’s latest show.

Ishwak Singh recently posted a shirtless pic of him on Instagram and it was flooded with comments from his female fans.

During a recent conversation with Ishwak Singh, we asked him about how he feels about being the new crush of girls. And just like his character, Ishwak in a very sincere way replied, “It feels good. But it’s the character that the audience loves. It’s his earnestness, honesty, sincerity, and personality that the people are liking the most. Also, people are finding the character inspiring and relating to it. So, it feels nice when it touches so many hearts and people can relate to it. I feel great about it.”

In Paatal Lok, Ishwak Singh’s bromance with Jaideep Ahlawat has been a highlight. In fact, after Sartaj & Katekar from Netflix’s Sacred Games, people are liking Hathiram & Ansari’s chemistry most. When we asked him about it he said, “Our camaraderie was natural. It so happened that he is extremely well-read and knowledgeable and I have a background of theatre. So we had something common there and used to talk about it. Then he is from Haryana and I am from Delhi. So he has spent a lot of time doing theatre in Delhi before moving to FTII. He would share his experiences with me which I really liked. He used to tell me about FTII and his knowledge about filmmaking.”

Ishwak also opened up about his love for Gangs Of Wasseypur and Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance in it. “I’ve been a huge admirer of Gangs Of Wasseypur and I always used to ask about his scenes in the film. He was actually one of the most uncelebrated characters in the movie but was one of my favourite. Gangs of Wasseypur is one of my most favourite movies especially the first half an hour which I have seen so many times. Sometimes I watch it for the first half an hour only and he used to share with me everything about the things I like about the film.” he said.

Isn’t that lovely?

