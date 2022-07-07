One of the biggest phenomenon to have hit the Indian OTT space and bloomed like no other is Amazon Prime Video‘s iconic show Mirzapur. The show debuted in 2018 giving birth to a fandom that couldn’t rest before they had season 2. The makers heard them and gave them what they wanted amid the pandemic and the show broke a few records of viewership. By now it has managed to make all its actors household names. The most popular of them all is Pankaj Tripathi, who found a new life with its release.

Pankaj plays the dreadful Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya. He is the patriarch of a family of gangsters and owns an entire village that is at his service. Through the two seasons, the character has seen a journey like no other and the actor has excelled with every single episode.

Now Pankaj Tripathi with the team that includes Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal is getting into Mirzapur 3. Kaleen Bhaiya joined Koimoi exclusively ahead of the release of his film Sherdil and decided to talk about the new season of his show. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the exclusive chat when asked about Mirzapur 3 and what he can tell us, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Uske bare mein? Tayar hojao bohot khatarnak script aane wali hai. Abhi puri sunne wala hoon to mujhe kuch idea nhi hai. Mera costume trial kal parso mein hoga ye bata sakta hoon. (About Mirzapur 3? Brave yourselves a ‘khatarnak’ script is on it’s way. I am yet to listen to it completely, so don’t have an idea but I am doing my costume trials in the coming days. Can tell you that much).”

Further talking about how excited he is and where does he see the show going, Pankaj Tripathi added, “Me bohot excited hoon and Guru (Gurmeet Singh) mere pasandita director hai. Us show ne mujhe badhi pehchan di hai. Me ab kahi Kaleen bhaiya hoon and South me mujhe Kaleen Bhai bolte hai. Kaha jaega woh to pata nahi, writers decide karenge. Me to shooting par dhyan deta hoon. Na writing pr na post production pr. Mera kaam utna hi hai na, mera kaam bichme ata hai. Meri duty utni hi hai. (I am very excited, I love Guru, the director of the show. Mirzapur gave me a lot of fame. I am Kaleen Bhaiya for everyone and people even call me Kaleen Bhai in the South. As for where the show goes, it is with the writers. I only focus on acting, not on writing or post production. That’s my duty).”

Catch the conversation right below:

